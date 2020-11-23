Aurora Cannabis Urges NJ Court To Toss Securities Suits

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- Aurora Cannabis Inc. urged a New Jersey federal judge to wipe out consolidated securities lawsuits over the company's sharp revenue drop last year, arguing Friday that investors were informed about the risks of the burgeoning consumer marijuana industry. In a dismissal motion, the Canadian firm's attorneys said the factors that led to its troubles were "well-disclosed and well-known" and that the investors can't paint bad or ill-fated business decisions as securities fraud. In their complaints, investors claimed that company executives withheld information about the cannabis market's oversaturation, as weak demand and oversupply sent revenues plummeting by more than a third....

