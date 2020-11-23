LinkedIn 'Recklessly' Overreported Ad Metrics, Ad Buyers Say

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- An individual and a corporate ad buyer filed a putative class action against LinkedIn in California federal court after the workplace social media giant announced it overreported some advertising metrics, alleging the ad buyers paid for ineffective ads while LinkedIn knowingly hid the true metrics or should have known its metrics were off. According to the putative class action filed Friday by ad buyers Drew Krisco and Livly Inc., LinkedIn discovered the faulty sponsored content metrics for impression and video views in August but did not publicly reveal the information until November. LinkedIn either knew all along the metrics were inaccurate...

