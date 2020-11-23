Mitigating Supply Chain Risks Related To Uighur Forced Labor

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- U.S. lawmakers cannot agree on much these days, but one thing they can agree upon is that forced Uighur labor has no place in the supply chains of American companies. While Beijing has long suppressed the cultural and religious practices of ethnic Uighurs,[1] in 2017 the Chinese government began detaining Uighurs in reeducation camps in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, forcing them to work in factories and on farms.[2] Recent reports indicate that the Chinese government may even be engaged in the forced sterilization and birth control of the Uighur population.[3] Human rights groups have sounded the alarm that forced Uighur...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS