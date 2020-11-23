Ill. Builders To Pay $370K In Toxic Dust Cloud Suit

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 2:02 PM EST) -- An Illinois developer and two contractors will pay $370,000 to settle the state's claims that they blanketed a low-income neighborhood with toxic dust after a botched smokestack demolition, which came amid a high point of the coronavirus outbreak. The Illinois attorney general's office on Thursday said Hilco Redevelopment Partners and its contractors will give the funds to a community health organization in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, which has been designated an area of environmental justice concern by state regulators. The companies neither admit nor deny the allegations. Hilco will pay $250,000 and MCM Management Corp. and Controlled Demolition Inc. will pay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS