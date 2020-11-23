CIT Rebuffs Commerce's Calculation Of Korean Steel Duty

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade shot down the U.S. Department of Commerce's recalculated duties on Korean steel pipes Monday, suggesting that the agency was defying prior decisions that limited its ability to craft higher duties. After telling Commerce last year that its duties on pipes exported by Hyundai Steel Inc. were on shaky ground, CIT Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves said the agency's attempts to address her concerns came up short. Much of the judge's opinion focused on Commerce's finding that a "particular market situation" in Korea authorized it to disregard the company's home sales. A change in U.S. trade law in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS