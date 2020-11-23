DC Circ. Mulls Gov't Power In Rancher Fight Over Tribal Water

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit is set to decide if a group of Oregon ranchers can challenge the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs' enforcement of tribal water rights in their area, and the case may come down to whether the panel is convinced that the government must co-sign tribal calls for enforcement. The panel spent much of oral arguments Monday morning trying to nail down the agency's legal role in enforcing the Klamath Tribes' reserved water rights in Oregon — specifically, whether federal or state law requires the bureau to concur with the tribes before enforcement can happen. The government says it doesn't...

