Victoria's Secret Parent Sued Over 401(k) Plan Fees

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 11:43 PM EST) -- The parent company of Victoria's Secret and Bath and Body Works was hit with a proposed class action Monday accusing the company of violating federal benefits law by failing to take advantage of its $1.6 billion 401(k) plan's size to negotiate lower fees for retirement savers. Former L Brands employee Donna Allison filed a complaint in Ohio federal court seeking to represent a class of roughly 34,000 current and former workers. Her suit alleges that L Brands, its retirement committee and a subsidiary breached their duty to act in workers' best financial interest under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and...

