Ukraine Can't Block Enforcement Of $81M Tatneft Award

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 10:08 PM EST) -- Ukraine came up short on Monday in its efforts to reverse an enforcement order for $81 million of a $112 million arbitral award issued to the Russian oil company Tatneft after an English judge rejected Kyiv's petition as an abuse of process. Russian oil company Tatneft won the award after its investment in a Ukraine refinery was seized and has sought to enforce the award around the world. (iStock) Judge Sir Andrew Smith said that even though Ukraine had shown that the $81 million related to shares in Ukraine's largest refinery had been acquired illegally, the country had waited too long...

