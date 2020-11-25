UnitedHealth ERISA Ruling Exposes Faults In Health Coverage

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 1:24 PM EST) -- The availability of health insurance coverage for treatment of mental health conditions recently took a huge step forward with the entry of judgment by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in Wit v. United Behavioral Health.[1] After the issuance of a ruling in 2019 finding United Behavioral Health, or UBH — a UnitedHealth Group Inc. subsidiary — liable for wrongfully denying benefits on a classwide basis,[2] in its most recent decision, the court imposed wide-ranging remedies that included an order requiring that UBH reconsider at least 50,000 denied claims. The underlying decision, which was reiterated in the court's...

