NBA Star Seeks Docs To See If Judge's Son Presents Conflict

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 11:59 PM EST) -- New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson said attorneys for his former agent suing him for $100 million over their breakup are refusing to produce information needed to assess whether a related matter involving Morgan & Morgan might present a conflict for the Florida state court judge overseeing his case, since the judge's son is a partner with that firm. Williamson on Friday filed a motion to compel Prime Sports Marketing LLC and its owner, Gina Ford, to provide more information about a settlement with former college basketball player Cedriquze Johnson, who alleged he is owed a piece of the proceeds from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS