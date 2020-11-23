​​​​​​​Amid Circuit Split, BIA Says TPS Does Not Equal Admissibility

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 10:07 PM EST) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals took sides in a deep circuit split over temporary protected status Monday when it ordered an immigration judge to resume removal proceedings against a Salvadoran man whose TPS ended in 2012. In a unanimous decision authored by Appellate Immigration Judge Keith E. Hunsucker, the panel undid the lower-court order blocking the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's efforts to deport Roberto Carlos Padilla Rodriguez, who entered the U.S. without authorization in 1999 and was granted TPS four years later. The panel also prohibited any more courts from finding that by granting TPS, the U.S. government had admitted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS