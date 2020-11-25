Allen & Overy Sued For £12M Over London Stadium Deal

Law360, London (November 25, 2020, 2:59 PM GMT) -- The owners of London's former Olympic stadium say they are owed almost £12 million ($16 million) by Allen & Overy, blaming the law firm's drafting of a lease with a top English soccer club for leaving them exposed to an expensive dispute over extra seating at the ground. The stadium's landlords claim their 99-year lease agreement with Premier League team West Ham, which was drawn up by the City law firm, left them with a substantial bill for revamping and running the ground. A dispute over how many fans could be allowed into the ground in east London went all the...

