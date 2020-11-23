3 Takeaways From The Franchising Suit Challenging AB 5

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- California's A.B. 5 law may cause business owners who run franchises of companies to be tagged as employees of larger corporations, according to a lawsuit filed by the International Franchising Association, which is asking a federal court to exclude franchising from the Golden State's worker classification test. A.B. 5 enshrined in state law a three-part ABC test that the California Supreme Court adopted in its 2018 ruling in Dynamex Operations West v. Superior Court. If a company can't show that a worker is free from control, is involved in a line of work different from its own and works in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS