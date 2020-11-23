NY Eatery Provided Weinstein 'Hunting Grounds,' Server Says

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- The owner of an exclusive Manhattan restaurant allowed his friend Harvey Weinstein to use the eatery as his "hunting grounds" to sexually harass women, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York federal court by one of the restaurant's former cocktail waitresses, who says she was regularly accosted by both men. Maria Sol Larrea began working in 2017 as a cocktail waitress and bottle server at Giuseppe Cipriani's restaurant, Cipriani Downtown, where she says he would often stare at her in a sexual manner, touch her inappropriately without consent, invite her to his apartment and pressure her to take shots of alcohol...

