Michigan Reaches Deal With Tribe Over Casino Land Fight

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 10:36 AM EST) -- The state of Michigan and a Native American tribe have agreed to toss a Michigan federal court suit over a proposed casino on land bought with trust funds, saying the deal ends a decadelong court battle that threatened to go on for at least several more years. Counsel for the Bay Mills Indian Community and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Nov. 19 filed their voluntary dismissal of the latest suit brought by the federally recognized tribe after the Sixth Circuit last December remanded it back to the lower court to determine whether it was a genuine dispute of material fact. A Tuesday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS