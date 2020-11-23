'Varsity Blues' Judge Says Admissions Slots Not Property

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 10:12 PM EST) -- College admissions slots at the center of the "Varsity Blues" case don't qualify as property for federal wire fraud charges, a Massachusetts federal judge said Monday, applying the U.S. Supreme Court's May decision overturning the Bridgegate convictions to the university officials indicted in the high-profile admissions and testing scandal. The decision from U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani came as she ultimately denied a motion to dismiss the charges against three former college coaches and one university athletic official all charged with taking bribes from "Varsity Blues" mastermind William "Rick" Singer and his clients in exchange for helping parents get their kids...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS