Patchy DOL Reports Mean Ineligible Cos. May Win Gov't Deals

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's failure to consistently inform other agencies about contractors that violate a prevailing wage law means federal contractors may be winning deals they shouldn't be eligible for, according to a watchdog report. The DOL clawed back about $224 million for underpaid contractor employees through more than 5,000 Service Contract Act cases between fiscal years 2014 and 2019, about 68% of which had uncovered violations of the law, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said Monday. In 60 of those cases, a contractor was debarred from winning federal contracts for three years, the GAO said. But the DOL doesn't...

