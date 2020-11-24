NJ Judge Reprimanded For Hearing Her Landlord's Cases

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 8:34 PM EST) -- A New Jersey municipal judge has been publicly reprimanded by the state's high court after admitting last year to violating judicial ethics rules by not recusing herself in cases involving an attorney who was her office landlord. New Jersey's Supreme Court said in a Monday statement that it took the recommendation of the state's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct to reprimand Judge Lilia A. Munoz, who serves part time on the Union City and Guttenberg superior courts. Judge Munoz admitted to hearing cases involving attorney Ramon M. Gonzalez as counsel of record despite having leased her Union City office space from...

