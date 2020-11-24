Dish, Altice Sued Over Infringing Network Patents

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- Dish and Altice are accused of infringing patents issued in the early 2000s with smart devices that use technology to reduce antenna interference and synchronize communication systems, according to a flurry of lawsuits leveled in a Texas federal court this week. Tyler, Texas-based American Patents LLC leveled the claims against Dish Network Corp., Altice USA, JVC Kenwood Corp. and Synology in four separate suits on Monday. The suits claim that devices the companies sell induce customers to use the products in ways that infringe four patents that the plaintiff owns. These include Dish's Wireless Joey device, various car navigation devices that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS