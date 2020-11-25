Kansas Can't Block DOI's OK Of Gambling On Tribe's Land

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 8:53 PM EST) -- A Kansas federal judge has rejected a bid by the state and the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska to block a U.S. Department of the Interior decision to allow gambling on Wyandotte Nation of Oklahoma trust land, saying they hadn't shown the agency improperly relied on an earlier court ruling. Kansas and the Iowa Tribe had asked the court for a preliminary injunction to prevent the Wyandotte Nation from conducting gambling on land in Park City, Kansas, saying the DOI ignored its own regulations when relying on a 2006 Ninth Circuit decision to conclude that the tribe had to take...

