Soy Milk Maker Pushes To Toss Vanilla False Ad Claims

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 12:39 PM EST) -- The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is asking a New York federal judge to throw out a suit alleging that its vanilla soy milk misleads consumers into thinking it's made exclusively with vanilla extract, saying reasonable buyers understand the "vanilla" in the product's name refers to its flavoring, not a promise about ingredients. In a motion to dismiss filed Monday, the complaint effectively seeks to enforce the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act's labeling requirements disguised as a false advertising suit, but the FDCA can only be enforced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, so named plaintiffs illiam Marsella and Robert Paterson's...

