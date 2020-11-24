Steptoe Says Texas Is Wrong Forum For $6M Malpractice Suit

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- Steptoe & Johnson LLP asked a Texas federal court to toss a former client's negligence case over $6 million in unrecovered dumping duties, saying neither the firm nor its attorneys have sufficient ties to the Lone Star State. In the malpractice case brought by Houston-based steel importer Allied Fitting LP, Steptoe attempted to unravel the Texas court's jurisdiction by saying that nothing about the firm itself, the attorneys named in the suit — partner Thomas J. Trendl and of counsel Gregory S. McCue — or the facts of the case justified the venue. Moreover, Steptoe said that Allied had agreed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS