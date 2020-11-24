DOI Wins Toss Of Navajo Casino Road Suit

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge has tossed a case claiming the Navajo Nation was not given enough time to challenge the Department of the Interior's decision to approve trust land for the Hopi Tribe that included the only public access to a Navajo casino. U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi on Monday was unconvinced by claims that the agency violated the Navajo Nation's rights and inflicted harm by not notifying it about the Hopi's application for the government to take the land into trust for the Hopi people after the tribe purchased it. The land is subject to an easement the Navajo...

