Baylor Prez Avoids Deposition In Campus Sex Assault Suit

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 2:46 PM EST) -- Baylor University's president won't have to sit for a deposition in a lawsuit over an alleged sexual assault on campus, a Texas appellate court ruled Tuesday, determining the plaintiff failed to demonstrate the president had any "unique or superior knowledge of discoverable information." Houston's First Court of Appeals determined Harris County District Judge Lauren Reeder abused her discretion in May by ordering the deposition of Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone. Annie Andrews, who brought the suit against the school in March 2019, was seeking to depose Livingstone on the safety of the campus as part of claims that in November 2017, several...

