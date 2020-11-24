Clarion Buys 1.9M-Square-Foot Industrial Portfolio

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 3:02 PM EST) -- Clarion Partners has purchased a roughly 1.9 million-square-foot logistics portfolio in North Carolina from Beacon Partners, according to an announcement Tuesday from Beacon's broker Jones Lang LaSalle. The deal is for Metrolina Park, which comprises eight buildings and is located in Charlotte. Clarion Partners LLC purchased the properties on behalf of a commingled fund, JLL said Tuesday. JLL did not disclose financial terms in its announcement Tuesday. "The Metrolina transaction affirms the fact that Charlotte's industrial capital markets environment is exceedingly healthy, and that Charlotte is an incredibly attractive and highly coveted market for allocators of core capital," JLL Senior Director...

