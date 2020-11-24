11th Circ. Affirms Doctor's Prescription Kickback Conviction

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- A Georgia doctor was not harmed by a trial court's erroneous jury instruction over his involvement in a prescription kickback scheme that defrauded the federal government's Tricare military health insurance program, the Eleventh Circuit said in a published opinion Tuesday, affirming his convictions. A three-judge federal appeals panel ruled that Columbus, Georgia, podiatrist Alap Shah was rightly convicted in January 2019 of conspiracy to defraud the government and of receiving kickbacks, despite the jury being instructed that a violation occurs when one reason that payments are received is for writing prescriptions. Shah argued that writing prescriptions had to be proven as...

