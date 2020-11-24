Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fired Analyst Sues Manhattan DA's Office For Racial Bias

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 6:07 PM EST) -- A Dominican tech analyst slapped the Manhattan District Attorney's Office with a race bias lawsuit in a New York federal court, saying he was underpaid, called a monkey by his boss and eventually fired as punishment for complaining.

Emilio Tatis filed the suit Monday, alleging violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other federal, city and state laws. Tatis said he worked his way up in the office's Cybercrime and Identity Theft Bureau but was denied equal pay, training and promotions as the office's first Hispanic computer forensic analyst.

"One thing is being called a monkey,...

Law Firms

Government Agencies

