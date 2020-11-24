NHL Blocks Father's Suit Over Son's Brain Trauma Death

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 3:23 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday tossed out a father's lawsuit alleging the NHL's promotion of fights led to his son's eventual death, saying the Labor Management Relations Act preempts most of his claims and the remaining two should be litigated in state court. U.S. District Judge John Lee granted the NHL summary judgment over Paul Montador's accusations that the league failed to implement policies ensuring player safety and warn players about health risks related to concussions, finding resolving those claims requires construing the league's 1995 and 2005 collective bargaining agreements, "including those related to return-to-play and end-of-season medical evaluations."...

