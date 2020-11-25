2nd Circ. Affirms Tribal Land Win For Oneida Indian Nation

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 3:41 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit has affirmed a lower court's ruling in favor of the Oneida Indian Nation of central New York, agreeing that a member of the tribe unlawfully claimed 19.6 acres of land as a trust for himself and his family. Title for the land, which is located in the town of Vernon, was not properly transferred to Oneida member Melvin L. Phillips, the circuit panel ruled on Nov. 24. Phillips had appealed a July 2019 judgment from the Northern District of New York, which found that the tribe had a right to the disputed land under the Indian Commerce Clause...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS