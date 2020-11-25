Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Affirms Tribal Land Win For Oneida Indian Nation

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 3:41 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit has affirmed a lower court's ruling in favor of the Oneida Indian Nation of central New York, agreeing that a member of the tribe unlawfully claimed 19.6 acres of land as a trust for himself and his family.

Title for the land, which is located in the town of Vernon, was not properly transferred to Oneida member Melvin L. Phillips, the circuit panel ruled on Nov. 24.

Phillips had appealed a July 2019 judgment from the Northern District of New York, which found that the tribe had a right to the disputed land under the Indian Commerce Clause...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Nature of Suit

Judge

Date Filed

