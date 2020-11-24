Ex-BofA Worker Sues Bank Over 'Deficient' COBRA Forms

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 4:04 PM EST) -- A former Bank of America employee hit the banking behemoth Tuesday with a proposed class action in Florida federal court, alleging the bank provided him and other employees with noncompliant, "confusing and piecemeal" COBRA notices in an effort to save money, willfully violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Bank of America "chose not to use the model form — presumably to save BOA money by pushing terminated employees away from electing COBRA," former Bank of America employee Jim Gaffney alleges in his complaint. Gaffney says that the "deficient COBRA notices at issue in this lawsuit both confused and misled" him...

