Apple Tells Fed. Circ. To Undo WiLAN's $85M Patent Win

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 9:32 PM EST) -- Apple has urged the Federal Circuit to overturn an $85 million verdict against it for infringing WiLAN's patented wireless technology, saying that the licensing firm has been "stretching its patents" and otherwise "overreaching" at every stage in the case. In its Friday opening brief, Apple said U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw incorrectly refused to wipe out an $85 million jury verdict against it or order a new trial in the tech giant's lawsuit against WiLAN Inc. over voiceover LTE wireless communications technology. Judge Sabraw said he already addressed the issues "numerous times" in the case and refused to "rehash" them any further,...

