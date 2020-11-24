Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple Tells Fed. Circ. To Undo WiLAN's $85M Patent Win

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 9:32 PM EST) -- Apple has urged the Federal Circuit to overturn an $85 million verdict against it for infringing WiLAN's patented wireless technology, saying that the licensing firm has been "stretching its patents" and otherwise "overreaching" at every stage in the case.

In its Friday opening brief, Apple said U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw incorrectly refused to wipe out an $85 million jury verdict against it or order a new trial in the tech giant's lawsuit against WiLAN Inc. over voiceover LTE wireless communications technology.

Judge Sabraw said he already addressed the issues "numerous times" in the case and refused to "rehash" them any further,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!