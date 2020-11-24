Gov't Pushes To Stall Refunds On Turkish Steel Duties

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Court of International Trade to once more hold off on forcing the government to refund duties paid by importers of Turkish steel as the case remains pending at the Federal Circuit. "We are aware of no instance in which the trial court acted to enforce a judgment while a motion to stay enforcement of the judgment was pending before the appellate court," the U.S. Department of Justice told the court in a brief Monday. Coming off a favorable judgment in July, Transpacific Steel LLC this month asked the CIT for a second time to...

