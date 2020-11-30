Pension Plan Eyes Negligence Suits Against Linklaters, Squire

Law360, London (November 30, 2020, 4:51 PM GMT) -- A pension plan for the auto industry is seeking court permission to bring a professional negligence claim against Linklaters LLP and Squire Patton Boggs LLP after they allegedly gave poor advice about equal payouts to members of the multi-employer scheme. Entrust Pension Ltd., the corporate trustee of the Motor Industry Pension Plan, has sought an order at the High Court that it can bring a negligence suit on behalf of the retirement scheme. The plan, which has been in operation for more than 40 years, is an occupational scheme for employees of companies in the retail motor industry. The trustee wants...

