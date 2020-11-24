DHS Sued Over Environmental Impacts Of Immigration

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 9:08 PM EST) -- Three Minnesota residents sued the federal government Tuesday alleging it has neglected its obligation to consider the environmental impacts of immigration to the U.S. for decades and "turned a blind eye" to how population increases jeopardize natural resources. Linda Huhn, Rob Meyer and Bruce Anderson filed the suit in Minnesota federal court, claiming the U.S. Department of Homeland Security wrongfully skipped environmental review required under the National Environmental Policy Act when moving forward with over six dozen visa-related agency actions over the last 30 years. The suit specifically takes issue with a 2014 rule governing when NEPA applies to agency actions,...

