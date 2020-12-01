The Top In-House Hires Of November

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:00 AM EST) -- Legal department hires during November included high-profile appointments at UnitedHealth Group, the Washington Football Team and New York University. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Matthew Friedrich UnitedHealth Group Inc. tapped Matthew Friedrich, who most recently was general counsel at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., as executive vice president and chief legal officer, according to a Nov. 20 announcement from the company. His resume also includes an in-house stint at Chevron Corp., as well as private practice experience at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP, according to the announcement. He has also worked...

