DoorDash Delivers $2.5M Settlement In DC AG's Tips Suit

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- DoorDash and the Washington, D.C., Attorney General's Office told a D.C. judge Tuesday they agreed to a $2.5 million settlement of a lawsuit alleging the food delivery company misrepresented how tips paid by customers would be distributed to couriers. The November 2019 lawsuit alleged DoorDash's food delivery app would leave reasonable consumers with the impression that any tip added to the delivery charge would be paid to the delivery person — or "Dasher" — when it simply subsidized DoorDash's costs. The joint proposed settlement includes $1.5 million to be paid to DoorDash drivers, $750,000 for the office of Attorney General Karl...

