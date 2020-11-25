FCC Won't Reverse Move Labeling ZTE As Nat'l Security Risk

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission held to its designation of Chinese telecom ZTE as a national security threat and its decision to deny federal funds to telecom companies that use its equipment, saying the company hasn't taken solid steps to reduce risks to U.S. networks. The agency in June officially labeled ZTE Corp. and its affiliated companies as covered under a rule adopted last year that made telecoms that pose threats to the U.S. ineligible for federal universal service support. The move followed a push on Capitol Hill to prevent high-risk equipment, particularly network parts manufactured by Chinese tech firms, from being...

