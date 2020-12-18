Biggest Texas Cases Of 2020

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 12:05 PM EST) -- In 2020, Texas courts adapted nimbly to the realities of conducting the business of justice in the midst of a global pandemic and still managed to deliver key rulings on what constitutes a binding contract and when attorneys are immune from certain malpractice suits. Here, Law360 takes a look back at some of the most impactful Texas rulings of 2020. Clarity On When A Deal Is A Deal The Texas Supreme Court early this year issued two major rulings in multimillion-dollar disputes that asked them to determine whether a partnership existed between the parties. The court held that Enterprise Products Partners...

