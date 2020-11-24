San Bernardino Settles Retaliatory Prosecution Suit For $65M

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 10:00 PM EST) -- The California county of San Bernardino will pay Colonies Partners LP $65 million to end the development firm's federal court suit accusing the county of the retaliatory investigation and malicious prosecution of a co-managing partner at the firm, the parties announced Tuesday. Colonies and co-managing partner Jeffrey Burum will rake in the settlement cash in the most recent chapter of a long-running dispute stretching back nearly two decades and involving a layer cake of lawsuits. Colonies first sued the county over whether the county should repay the developer some $23.5 million on flood control improvements it said it had made to...

