Chicago Union Reaches $3M Deal In Race Bias Suit

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 3:40 PM EST) -- A pipefitters' union struck a $3 million deal to end a long-running class action brought in Chicago federal court by Black workers who were allegedly boxed out of quality job opportunities. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis signed off on the settlement Tuesday, resolving decades-old allegations that Pipefitters Association Local 597 gave its Black members few job options through its "referral hall" and excluded them from word-of-mouth hiring, leaving many of them out of work. The nine named plaintiffs will get roughly $111,000, including lead plaintiff incentives and awards for their discrimination claims. Those named workers include current and former union members,...

