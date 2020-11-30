Freelancers Tell 9th Circ. That AB 5 Limits Speech

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- Freelance-journalists organizations have asked the Ninth Circuit to revive their challenge to California's A.B. 5 worker classification law, saying the lower court should have invalidated sections of the law that limited their right to free speech instead of dismissing their claims. The American Society of Journalists and Authors Inc. and the National Press Photographers Association said in their initial appellate brief that the lower court should have declared relevant parts of the California law, which limits when businesses can classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees, invalid because they violate the Constitution by restricting speech based on content and not...

