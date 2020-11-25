States, Immigrants Ask NY Judge To Order DACA Resumed

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- More than a dozen states and a group of immigrants urged a New York federal judge on Tuesday to order the Trump administration to fully reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and to frequently update the court on its compliance with that order. The challengers' motion asked U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis to specifically order the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to again process first-time applications and travel requests under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which gives deportation relief and work permits to young unauthorized immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The U.S. Supreme Court...

