What To Expect From NJ Enviro Justice Rulemaking

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- In 2020, New Jersey has become a leader in tackling environmental justice issues. Last year, the Garden State — which boasts 130 miles of shoreline — became the first state to require builders to take climate change and rising sea levels into account in applying for and obtaining government project bids. The state also pledged it would produce 100% clean energy by 2050. Gov. Phil Murphy, who has committed to combating climate change, supports these and other environmental initiatives in the state as part of his Forward New Jersey plan, which seeks to stimulate statewide economic growth with investments in infrastructure...

