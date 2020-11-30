​​​​​​​SBA Rule Sets Up Security Clearance Clash With DOD

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 9:11 PM EST) -- A U.S. Small Business Administration rule intended to provide clarity for mentor-protege agreements hasn't resolved uncertainty for related joint ventures that require security clearances, leaving those ventures to potentially miss out on deals their members are individually eligible for. In a final rule that went into effect on Nov. 16, the SBA said that a mentor-protege joint venture can use a facility security clearance from one of its partner companies, as long as related information is kept within the secured facility. Noting that some federal agencies had rejected joint ventures' bids for contracts when the venture didn't have its own security...

