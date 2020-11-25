Sen. Presses Twitter, Facebook On 'Coordinated Censorship'

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., submitted additional questions to Facebook and Twitter regarding their practices of content moderation and user data tracking, after he grilled the CEOs of both companies when they spoke before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. In a press release Tuesday, the senator's office said the questions pressed both Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on the companies' alleged "coordinated censorship." The questions asked both social platforms for lists of hashtags and individuals who are banned from the respective websites, and whether their content moderation policies were coordinated with other companies like with each...

