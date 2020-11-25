Texas PI Firm Settles Client Poaching Suit With Fired Atty

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 3:42 PM EST) -- A Texas personal injury firm has resolved a dispute with a former attorney it accused of poaching 50 mass tort litigation clients after she was fired for what the firm says was bad performance, just weeks after the fight hit the courts. Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP and attorney Kimberly L. Beck told a Texas federal court Tuesday they've resolved the dispute. Details of the settlement weren't disclosed. The firm sued Beck Nov. 6 seeking $1 million in damages for her alleged attempt to poach clients after she was fired on Oct. 2. After her termination, she then allegedly reached out to...

