Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas PI Firm Settles Client Poaching Suit With Fired Atty

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 3:42 PM EST) -- A Texas personal injury firm has resolved a dispute with a former attorney it accused of poaching 50 mass tort litigation clients after she was fired for what the firm says was bad performance, just weeks after the fight hit the courts.

Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP and attorney Kimberly L. Beck told a Texas federal court Tuesday they've resolved the dispute. Details of the settlement weren't disclosed.

The firm sued Beck Nov. 6 seeking $1 million in damages for her alleged attempt to poach clients after she was fired on Oct. 2. After her termination, she then allegedly reached out to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!