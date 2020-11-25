Calif. Walgreens Workers Bag $4.5M Wage Deal

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- Walgreens and a class of workers have received a California federal judge's approval for their $4.5 million settlement to resolve claims that the pharmacy chain broke Golden State labor law by not paying all wages to employees at its distribution centers. U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb granted preliminary approval on Tuesday to the class action settlement that will see about 2,600 workers split $2.8 million, finding that the deal is fair and gives the workers a good recovery that might have been at risk had the case gone to trial. Lucas Mejia, who worked as an hourly stocker for about...

