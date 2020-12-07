A Data-Based Spoliation Risk Study After NY Jay-Z Ruling

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- Destroying evidence when litigation is reasonably anticipated can result in a spoliation finding, and worse, negative consequences, such as monetary sanctions or an adverse inference. Unfortunately, Brooklyn's finest, Jay-Z and his company S. Carter Enterprises LLC, had to learn this the hard way. In a recent decision, Parlux Fragrances LLC v. S. Carter Enterprises LLC, Justice Andrew Borrok of the New York Supreme Court for New York County held that Jay-Z and his company were grossly negligent when they deleted emails months after receiving a letter threatening to sue them. As a result, Jay-Z and his company will face an adverse...

