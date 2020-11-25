Pebble Mine's Future Dims As Key Permit Is Denied

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 7:11 PM EST) -- The Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday said it will not approve a critical water permit for a controversial gold and copper mine in Alaska, saying the project's environmental harms are too great, even considering the estimated economic benefits. Pebble Limited Partnership has been seeking for years to exploit the Pebble deposit, a copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in the Bristol Bay watershed in Alaska, near unspoiled wilderness and a key salmon habitat. The project has gone through several regulatory ups and downs, most recently receiving a favorable final environmental impact statement that was followed by a separate directive from the Corps...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS