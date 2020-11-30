CFPB Settlement Shows Common FCRA Compliance Flaws

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 12:38 PM EST) -- A new settlement obtained by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau with debt collector Afni Inc. under the Fair Credit Reporting Act not only illustrates continuing focus by regulators on FCRA compliance, but also hones in on recurring compliance issues. These problems concern: accurate reporting of the date of first delinquency; technical glitches resulting in mass misreporting of data; records used in completing investigation of consumer disputes; meeting of dispute response deadlines; handling of frivolous consumer disputes; and a lack of adequate policies and procedures. Under the consent order, entered on Nov. 12, Afni, a telecommunications debt collector, agreed to implement additional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS